Northwest Public Schools Board of Education accepts air conditioning bid for Cedar Hollow School gymnasium

Director of Special Services and Cedar Hollow parent Ryan O’Grady said there are a number of school programs that take place in the gym. He echoed Mazour, saying it gets extremely hot in there during the warmer months.

Advisory board member Becky Rosenlund said there is a potential for more school events and activities to be held in the Cedar Hollow gym if air conditioning is installed. Mazour said there would, in fact, be more school events and activities held in the gym when air conditioning is installed.

While he voted to approve the bid, board member Paul Mader questioned the need to install air conditioning in the gym at Cedar Hollow, considering it only gets used a few months out of the year.

“I have been a parent here (in Northwest) for a long time and I have never thought, ‘I don’t want to go in there (Cedar Hollow gym); it’s too hot,’” he said. “I don’t see the necessity here, but it is what it is at this point, I guess. You have March, April, half of May, August and a little bit of September before you turn that air conditioner off. It is not that expensive, but there is other stuff that is more needed than this.”