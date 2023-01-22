Jared J. Krejci

Smith Johnson Law Firm of Grand Island is pleased to announce that Jared J. Krejci, an attorney with the firm since 2015, has been promoted to senior partner. Mr. Krejci’s practice focuses on all aspects of civil litigation and appeals.

Mr. Krejci is a native of St. Paul, Nebraska, and lives in Grand Island with his wife, Shannon, and their daughter. Mr. Krejci received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a law degree from the University of Virginia. Previously, Mr. Krejci worked at the West Virginia Attorney General’s office.

Smith Johnson Law Firm has been a fixture of Central Nebraska since it was founded by A.J. Luebs in 1929. Smith Johnson Law Firm serves clients throughout the state, including individuals, government entities, local businesses and nation-wide businesses. Smith Johnson Law Firm’s attorneys provide business advice, estate planning advice and vigorous representation in court.