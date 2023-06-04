LINCOLN— The NE Chamber Foundation has announced the members of its new Leadership Nebraska class, the 15th in the program’s history.

Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. The nine-month program covers a broad range of key Nebraska issues including economic development, workforce and education, agriculture and environment, health care, education, government and policy development.

Central Nebraska members in the new class include: Adam Jurgens of Grand Island, Hamilton Telecommunications; Shane Labenz, of Grand Island, CMBA Architects; Doug Sutko of Kearney, FNBO; Jason Davis of Hastings, Central Community College; Lauren Brandt of Kearney, City of Kearney; and Kristen Majocha of Kearney, University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Jurgens is a sales and new business developer for Hamilton Telecommunications in Aurora. He serves as a board member and committee chair at Leadership Unlimited, and is the president of the Hall County extension board. He also is a member of the Grand Island chamber young professionals’ group.

He has been married to his wife, Lindsey, for four years and is stepfather to three children. In his spare time, you can find him at community events, Husker sports, concerts, or looking for his ball at a local golf course.

Labenz is a licensed architect at CMBA Architects with experience in leading project teams across the firm’s healthcare, education and commercial design sectors.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he earned a bachelor of science in design degree in 2012. After receiving his master of architecture degree in 2014, he moved back to central Nebraska to join CMBA Architects. His involvement in the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals organization in their Professional Development and Social committees led to him being recognized in 2018 as Top 35 Under 35 and being named as Chairperson in 2019.

Labenz joined the Stuhr Foundation Board of Trustees in 2019 and serves in several committees within the organization. In his free time, he says he enjoys spending time outdoors playing pickleball, biking, sketching and camping with his girlfriend, Hanna, and other friends.

Sutko became FNBO’s community manager for Kearney and Grand Island in August 2022, where he is responsible for representing the bank and leading a team of relationship managers that manage and develop relationships with businesses across several industries, particularly in manufacturing, construction, service, transportation and distribution.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in economics from UNL and a master’s degree from Creighton University. He served a president of the Risk Management Association of the Midlands and is recently finished his tenure as treasurer for the Board of Directors for Together Inc. of Omaha. He is also on the advisory council for Youth Frontiers of Omaha and serves on the advisory board for the Methodist College Surgical Technology Program.

In his free time, Sutko says he enjoys spending time with his wife, Brandi, and two daughters. His hobbies include golfing, hunting, and reading.

Davis became associate dean of community and workforce education for Central Community College in March 2020. Prior to his current role, Davis served as the associate dean of skilled and technical science for CCC-Columbus, serving Columbus, Grand Island and Kearney for one year.

A 2009 graduate of Bellevue University, Davis earned a master of science degree in counseling, and then received a bachelor of science in criminal justice from UNK. Prior to coming to CCC, Davis served in many leadership roles at the Boys Town Emergency Shelter in Grand Island. He serves on the United Way of South Central Nebraska board, is member of the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, and a graduate of Leadership Hastings and Leadership Tomorrow (Grand Island,).

Davis enjoys spending time outdoors hunting, watching Husker football, golfing, and spending time at Johnson Lake with his family and friends, including his wife, Julie, and teenage son.

Majocha is the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNK and a professor of communication. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication from Slippery Rock University in 2002, then earned a master of arts in communication with focuses in organizational communication and ethics at Duquesne University in 2004, and a Ph.D. in rhetoric at Duquesne University.

She taught courses in communication and writing for two years at Duquesne University; 12 years at the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned tenure and promotion to associate professor; four years at California University of Pennsylvania, where she earned the rank of professor; and one year at Salem University.

She also served as president of the Religious Communication Association and Pennsylvania Communication Association and editor of Qualitative Research Reports in Communication and the Iowa Journal of Communication.

Brandt is the Sportsplex manager for the City of Kearney. She is responsible for the planning, directing, scheduling and supervising the operations of the Kearney Sportsplex. Prior to overseeing the Sportsplex, Brandt worked for the City of Kearney for nearly 10 years. She was the Kearney City Clerk from 2017 to 2022. Prior to the clerk’s office, she worked in the Human Resources Division. Before joining the City of Kearney, Brandt worked for UNK and the Nebraska State Patrol.

She earned her bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from UNK in 2009. Brandt has served as a board member on the executive committee and board of directors for the Buffalo County Community Partners; mentor for the UNK Gold Torch Society; member of the UNK Alumni Association, continual coach for the Kearney Soccer Club, and was a graduate of Leadership Kearney Class #26.

She is originally from Kearney, but lived in various parts of Nebraska and Iowa during her childhood. In 2010, she married T.J. Brandt, and they have two children. Brandt says she enjoys watching or coaching her children’s athletic events, playing volleyball and pickleball, camping, and kayaking.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome this incredibly talented group to our statewide leadership program,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber President. If we’re going to truly compete and solve our workforce challenges by growing communities that excel at supporting young families, talent, innovation and community development over the next decade, the next generation of strong and informed leaders like this group will be necessary to achieve those goals.”

After graduation participants join a network of 330 alumni committed to lifelong learning and community engagement.