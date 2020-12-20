Howard and Lincoln Elementary would like to recognize Mary Valdez for her 20 years of service as a paraeducator. She has dedicated countless hours to education and shared lots of love with many students in our community. The impact Mary has made is immeasurable.

We are forever grateful and appreciative that she was a part of our schools. We wish you all the best in your retirement with Gizzy and your family, but we sure will miss you, Mary!