 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Valdez
0 comments

Mary Valdez

  • 0
Mary Valdez

Mary Valdez

Happy Retirement

Howard and Lincoln Elementary would like to recognize Mary Valdez for her 20 years of service as a paraeducator. She has dedicated countless hours to education and shared lots of love with many students in our community. The impact Mary has made is immeasurable.

We are forever grateful and appreciative that she was a part of our schools. We wish you all the best in your retirement with Gizzy and your family, but we sure will miss you, Mary!

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts