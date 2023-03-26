Equitable Bank recently announced that John Hartman has been hired as senior vice president, ag lender. In this role, he will provide financing and assistance to area farm/ranch operations.

Hartman has 40 years of banking experience. He earned his master’s in business administration from University of Nebraska at Kearney and taught economics there as well.

Hartman is a Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He’s a former school board member for Grand Island Central Catholic and coached varsity football there.

He and his wife Kathy, reside in Philips and have two grown sons and six grandchildren.

Working from the Diers branch of Equitable (619 N. Diers Ave.), Hartman can be reached at 308-382-3136.

Based in Grand Island, Equitable Bank is a full-service bank with branches in North Platte, and Omaha. Equitable offers consumer, commercial and ag loans, home loans, lines of credit, checking and savings accounts and financial planning services.