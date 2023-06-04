Home Federal Bank promotes Bell to VP

The Home Federal Bank Board of Directors has announced the promotion of Brad Bell to vice president.

Bell has been with Home Federal Bank since 2018 as a business banker and has been in the banking industry for 25 years. During his career, Bell has worked closely with customers to understand the challenges each business owner faces. In this new position, Bell will continue to develop these relationships and offer solutions to existing and prospective business banking customers. He has also taken on a branch leadership role where he assists team members with providing the highest level of customer service.

Bell is a native of Fairbury and a graduate of Hastings College. He is currently serving a two-year term with the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program. Bell is the chairman of the Heartland Health Center and a Board Member for the CHI St. Francis Foundation.

Outside of the bank, he he enjoys spending time with his wife, Lisa, attending Nebraska Cornhusker sporting events and the occasional round of golf.

Bell can be reached at the Grand Island Southwest Branch at 3311 W. Stolley Park Road, by calling 308-398-4914 or by email bbell@homefederalne.com.

Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in Downtown Grand Island and now serves six communities across Nebraska – Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington, Superior and Lincoln.