Anna Bauerle, Brady Brokaw

Bauerle-Brokaw

Scott and Barb Brokaw of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Brady C. Brokaw to Anna M. Bauerle, daughter of Mike and Jill Bauerle of Imperial.

Anna is the granddaughter of Irvin and the late Garneta Bauerle of Imperial and JoAnn and the late Loyis Gibson of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brady is the grandson of Bob and Pat Golka and the late Ed and Edie Brokaw, all of Grand Island.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Chase County High School in Imperial. She is also a graduate of Doane University in Crete, where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology. She attended law school at the University of Nebraska, College of Law, in Lincoln, where she graduated on May 7, 2021, with her Juris Doctor Degree in Law. She has accepted a position as an Associate Attorney with Smith Johnson Allen Connick & Hansen Law Firm in Grand Island.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic High School and a graduate of Doane University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. Brady is currently teaching and coaching at Daniel Gross Catholic High School in Omaha, and will be teaching and coaching at Grand Island Central Catholic starting in the fall of 2021.

The couple will exchange wedding vows June 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.