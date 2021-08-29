Ashley Harris, Zaden Carey

Harris-Carey

Matthew and Stacy Harris of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Harris, to Zaden Carey, son of Bill and Kristi Carey, also of Grand Island.

Ashley is a 2013 graduate of Grand Island Senior High. She is currently employed as an Authorization Specialist at Grand Island Physical Therapy.

Zaden is a 2013 graduate of Grand Island Northwest. He is currently employed as a Crew Lead for Carey’s Lawnscape.

The couple will exchange wedding vows Sept. 25, 2021, at Moonlight Ridge Winery in Grand Island.