Brianna Golka, Dustin Olson

Golka-Olson

John and Pam Golka of Omaha are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Brianna Golka to Dustin Olson, son of Ron and Judy Olson of Lincoln.

Brianna is the granddaughter of Bob and Pat Golka of Grand Island and Leone Leckron and the late Verl Leckron of Omaha. Dustin is the grandson of Curtis Olson and the late Leonne Olson of Brandon, Minn., and the late David and Doris Mettayer of St. Paul, Minn.

The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic and attended Doane College. Brianna teaches at Pius X High School in Lincoln.

The prospective groom is a 2010 graduate of Lincoln East High School and attended Southeast Community College. Dustin works for FedEx.

Brianna and Dustin will be married July 23, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Lincoln.

