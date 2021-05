Raile-Lienemann

Stuhr Museum’s big red barn in Grand Island will be the setting of the Aug. 14, 2021, wedding between Brittany Raile and Keenan Lienemann.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Denise Raile of Grand Island and the late Rich Raile. The future groom is the son of Doug and Kelley Lienemann, also of Grand Island.

The couple both graduated from Northwest High School.

Miss Raile is currently a paraeducator at Cedar Hollow and Mr. Lienemann is currently a mechanic at BG&S.