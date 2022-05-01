Callie Dethlefs, Cody Chilewski

Dethlefs-Chilewski

Gary and Darlene Dethlefs of Rockville and Rick and Tina Chilewski of Loup City are announcing the engagement and approaching marriage of their children, Callie Mae Dethlefs and Cody Robert Chilewski.

Callie is the granddaughter of Jerry and Dianna Dethlefs of Rockville and the late Raymond and Laura Salber of Albion. Cody is the grandson of Kenneth and Caroline Chilewski of Loup City and Robert and Alberta Siebke of Litchfield.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Loup City High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agribusiness. She is employed at Town & Country Bank as a credit analyst. The future groom is a graduate of Loup City High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agriculture education. He is employed at Ravenna Public Schools as an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor.

The couple is planning a July 30, 2022, wedding at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City.