Carlie Pfeifer, Tyler Gunderson

Pfeifer-Gunderson

Charles and Christine Pfeifer of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Carlie J. Pfeifer to Tyler P. Gunderson, son of Lloyd Gunderson of Grand Island and Michelle Gunderson of Pasadena, Calif.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic High School and a graduate of Doane University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management. Carlie is currently a teller at Equitable Bank in Grand Island.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Grand Island Senior High and Central Community College, where he received his Associate’s Degree. Tyler is currently employed by Chief Buildings and manager at Mr. G’s Car Wash.

The couple will exchange wedding vows Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island.