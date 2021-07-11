 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courtney Bierbaum, Jason Leth
0 comments

Courtney Bierbaum, Jason Leth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courtney Bierbaum, Jason Leth
Courtney Jo Photography

Courtney Bierbaum, Jason Leth

Bierbaum-Leth

Duane and Lisa Bierbaum of St. Libory are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Bierbaum, to Jason Leth, son of Gary and Karen Leth of St. Paul.

The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Palmer High School. She earned a diploma in media arts from Central Community College-Hastings. She is currently employed at the Phonograph-Herald in St. Paul.

The future groom is a 2004 graduate of St. Paul High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2004 and was honorably discharged in 2008. He is currently employed at Vogel Auto Repair in St. Paul.

An Aug. 7, 2021, wedding is planned at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts