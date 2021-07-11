Courtney Bierbaum, Jason Leth

Bierbaum-Leth

Duane and Lisa Bierbaum of St. Libory are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Bierbaum, to Jason Leth, son of Gary and Karen Leth of St. Paul.

The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Palmer High School. She earned a diploma in media arts from Central Community College-Hastings. She is currently employed at the Phonograph-Herald in St. Paul.

The future groom is a 2004 graduate of St. Paul High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2004 and was honorably discharged in 2008. He is currently employed at Vogel Auto Repair in St. Paul.

An Aug. 7, 2021, wedding is planned at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms.