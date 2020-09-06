 Skip to main content
Emily Jones, Alex Boehler
Greg and Sharon Jones of Grand Island announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Jones, to Alex Boehler, son of Rod Boehler of Grand Island and Lana Myers of Kearney.

Emily graduated from Northwest High School in 2012 and from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2017. She is a teacher at Fredstrom Elementary in Lincoln.

Alex graduated from Northwest High School in 2010. He is employed at Home Innovations Spas in Lincoln.

An October wedding is planned.

