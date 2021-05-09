Emily Weakland, Trevor Sander

Weakland-Sander

Jim and Kaye Weakland of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily, to Trevor Sander, son of Ryan and Terri Sander of Davey.

Grandparents of the bride are the late Dallas and Irma Volkmer of Waco and Jeannette and the late Norman Weakland of Grand Island.

Grandparents of the groom are Gary and Ellen Hellerich of Valparaiso and Lueva Sander Hellbusch and the late Melvin Sander of Columbus.

The bride-to-be graduated from Grand Island Senior High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She will graduate from The Ohio State University Optometric College in May.

Her fiancé graduated from Waverly High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is currently employed at Farm Services of America in Grand Island.

A June 12, 2021, wedding is planned.