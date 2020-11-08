Jacie Bean, Benson Moul

Bean-Moul

Daron and Lisa Bean of St. Libory and Darcy and Darcy Moul of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children, Jacie Bean and Benson Moul.

Jacie is a 2012 graduate of Grand Island Northwest. She received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2016. She is currently working as a Relationship Manager at Amur Equipment Finance.

Benson is a 2012 graduate of Grand Island Senior High. He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2016. He is currently working as a Freight Manager at GIX Logistics.

A wedding is planned for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory.