Wells-Ponce

Roger and Deb Wells of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Jana Wells to Angel Ponce, son of Ramon Ponce of Washington, Iowa, and Lisa Juarez of El Paso, Texas.

Jana graduated from St. Paul High School in St. Paul. She furthered her education at Chadron State College, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mayo Clinic and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Jana is a registered dietitian and is dual-employed at Nebraska Medicine and UNMC as a Clinical Nutrition Supervisor and Assistant Professor. She is continuing her education by pursuing a Ph.D. in patient oriented research at UNMC, with an anticipated graduating date of May 2021.

Angel graduated from Washington High School in Iowa. He furthered his education at the University of Northern Iowa and Creighton University. Angel is a Physical Therapist at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Jana and Angel will be married March 13, 2021, in Omaha.