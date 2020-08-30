Kendra Rakosky, Brandon Guthrie

Rakosky-Guthrie
Alan and Debra Rakosky are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kendra Lynne Rakosky to Brandon Lee Guthrie, son of Jeannine Guthrie and the late Robert Lee Guthrie.
Miss Rakosky is a 2005 graduate of Northwest High School and a graduate of Vatterott College-Omaha with an Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technician. Kendra is a rural carrier associate with the United States Postal Service.
Mr. Guthrie is a 2000 graduate of Millard West High School at Omaha. Guthrie is a veteran of the United States Army from 2000 to 2003, finishing with a rank of Specialist with the Infantry at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He then graduated from Vatterott College-Omaha with an Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technician. Guthrie is a warehouse shipping specialist working in metal manufacturing/supply.
The couple also devote their time to animal rescue, rehabilitation and hospice, and to their fur children.
Nuptials are planned for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at United Congregational Church in Grand Island.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!