Kristin Klanecky, Joseph Arbelo Jr.

Klanecky-Arbelo

Terry and Sharon Klanecky of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristin Rose, to Joseph C. Arbelo Jr. of Reading, Pa. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Joseph and Catherine Arbelo Sr. of Boyertown, Pa.

Kristin is the granddaughter of Dennis and Dera Klanecky of St. Paul and Justin and Joann Kuszak of Ashton.

Joseph is the grandson of Ruth Arbelo and the late Alexander Arbelo of Broomall, Pa, and the late Louise Kaiser and Carlos Vasques of Media, Pa.

The bride-to-be graduated from Northwest High School in 2010. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Disorders from University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Kristin is a speech-language pathologist at an outpatient clinic and inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Reading, Pa., as well as a teletherapist for clients in Pennsylvania and Florida.