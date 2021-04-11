Laine Sanburg, Christopher Skeen

Sanburg-Skeen

Russel and Julie Skeen of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Christopher Skeen, to Laine Sanburg, daughter of Sean and Londa Sanburg of Lincoln.

Christopher graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic. He furthered his education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, receiving a degree in Civil Engineering. He is a Professional Engineer at Olsson & Associates in Omaha.

Laine graduated from Lincoln Southwest High School. She furthered her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, receiving a degree in Advertising/PR. She is a Senior Project Lead for Ervin & Smith in Omaha.

The couple will join in marriage April 24, 2021, in Lincoln.