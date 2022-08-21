Lauren Shoemaker, Nathan Chang

Shoemaker-Chang

Lauren Shoemaker and Nathan Chang, both of Omaha, will be joined in holy matrimony Oct. 12, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at St. John’s Catholic Church on Creighton University campus in Omaha. They will share their vows with family and friends in a celebration of unity at Ackerhurst Dairy Barn in Omaha on Oct. 14, 2022.

Parents of the bride-to-be are Steve and Zelda Shoemaker of Grand Island. Grandfather of the bride-elect is John Shoemaker of St. Paul.

Parents of the future groom are Ronald and Eugenie Chang of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Lauren is a 2008 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School. She graduated from Creighton University in Omaha with her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Spanish in 2012. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Creighton Medical in 2016 and completed her Internal Medicine residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2019. She currently works as an internal medicine physician for Methodist Health Systems at Methodist Physicians HealthWest in Omaha.

Nathan is a 2007 graduate of Punahou School in Honolulu. He graduated from Creighton University with his Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Services in 2011. He is currently employed as the Cardiovascular Coordinator at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.