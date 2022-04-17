 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lindsay Sebastian, John Czaplewski

  • 0
Lindsay Sebastian, John Czaplewski

Sebastian-Czaplewski

Duane and Connie Sebastian of Billings, Mont., are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Nicole Sebastian, to John Mark Czaplewski, son of Mark and Rita Czaplewski of Grand Island.

Lindsay is a 2010 graduate of Billings Central High School in Billings. Her undergraduate degree is from Carroll College in Helena, Mont. She holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Creighton University, Omaha.

John is a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic, Class of 2008, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds a Doctorate from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Both are currently employed in Chandler, Ariz.

John and Lindsay will be married April 30, 2022, in Chandler.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts