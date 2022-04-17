Lindsay Sebastian, John Czaplewski

Sebastian-Czaplewski

Duane and Connie Sebastian of Billings, Mont., are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Nicole Sebastian, to John Mark Czaplewski, son of Mark and Rita Czaplewski of Grand Island.

Lindsay is a 2010 graduate of Billings Central High School in Billings. Her undergraduate degree is from Carroll College in Helena, Mont. She holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Creighton University, Omaha.

John is a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic, Class of 2008, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds a Doctorate from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Both are currently employed in Chandler, Ariz.

John and Lindsay will be married April 30, 2022, in Chandler.