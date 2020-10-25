Madelyn McGowan, Luke Luxford

McGowan-Luxford

Shay and Jacey McGowan of Grand Island announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Madelyn McGowan, to Luke Luxford, son of Susie Luxford of Lincoln.

Madelyn graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2010, and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014. She is a Spanish teacher at Moore Middle School in Lincoln.

Luke graduated from Pius X High School in 2004. He is a science teacher in Lincoln Public Schools.

The couple will marry on New Year’s Eve 2020 in Nebraska City.