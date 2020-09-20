Mallory Lonergan, William Wagoner

Lonergan-Wagoner
Pat and Nancy Lonergan of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mallory, to William Wagoner, son of Jim and Georgine Wagoner of Grand Island.
Mallory is a 2011 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School. She graduated from Capitol School of Hairstyling in Omaha in 2013. She is a stylist and part owner of M Salon in Omaha.
She is the granddaughter of the late Bill and MaryAnn Degen of Grand Island and the late Jim and Rita Lonergan of Omaha.
William graduated from Central Catholic High School in 2010. He earned a bachelor’s in arts and sciences with a history degree. He is an underwriter for Mutual of Omaha.
He is the grandson of the late George and Eleanor Radlick of Cleveland, Ohio, and the late John Sr. and Florence Wagoner of Grand Island.
An Oct. 3, 2020, wedding is planned at Omaha Design Center.
