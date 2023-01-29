Michelle Irvine, Tanner Paxton

Michelle Irvine is the daughter of Don and Pat Irvine of Cairo. She graduated from Centura High School in 2012. Michelle received her bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences Education from Wayne State College in 2016 and her master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2022. She is employed by Palmyra Junior/Senior High School. Tanner Paxton is the son of Paul and Dana Paxton of Lincoln. He graduated from Lincoln North Star High School in 2011. Tanner attended Hastings College where he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice in 2015 and was member of the Bronco’s football team. He is the owner of Paxton Strength and Conditioning in Lincoln.