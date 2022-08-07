Mikayla Hamann, Bryce Hesterman

Hamann-Hesterman

Richard and Janet Hamann of New Berlin, Wis., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mikayla, to Bryce Hesterman, son of Phillip and Rebecca Hesterman of Grand Island.

Ms. Hamann graduated from New Berlin West High School and Milwaukee Area Technical College. She is a COTA and assistant learning guide at Bloom360 Learning Community in East Troy, Wis.

Mr. Hesterman graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a choir director at Milton High School in Milton, Wis.

A wedding is planned at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln.