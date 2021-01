Sautter-Zachary

Mike and Sheila Sautter of Grand Island are happily announcing the engagement of daughter, Nicolle Sautter, to Cliston Zachary, son of Leianne and Henry Deleon and Don and Nicki Zachary, all of Houston, Texas.

Nicolle graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is a teacher/coach in Houston.

Cliston graduated from Tulsa Welding School, served in the Army and is a welder in Brenham, Texas.

A July 2021 wedding is planned.