Rebekah Cale, David Haines

Cale-Haines

It is with great pride that Lenetta Haines of Grand Island and Denise Apple of Rush Center, Kan., announce the upcoming wedding of their children, David Paul Haines and Rebekah Ann Cale.

David Haines was born in Cambridge and raised in St. Paul. David currently works at The Grand Island Independent newspaper where he’s been a distribution manager for 25 years. Rebekah was born in Hoisington, Kan., and raised in Great Bend, Kan. Rebekah currently works at Taco Bell where she’s been a crew member for five years.

David and Rebekah will become Mr. and Mrs. Haines at 5 p.m. July 31, 2021, before friends and family at Platt Duetsche in Grand Island.