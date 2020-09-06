Sarah Hulit, Mathew Bartlett

Hulit-Bartlett
Lyn and Karen Hulit of Grand Island are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Kathleen Hulit, to Mathew Owens Bartlett, son of Frank and Terry Bartlett, all of Omaha.
Sarah is a 2012 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School. She continued her education at Central Community College-Grand Island and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is employed with Cardinal Health based at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Matt is a 2004 graduate of Central High School in Omaha. He owns his own lawn care and snow removal business in Omaha.
The couple is planning a September 2020 wedding in Omaha.
