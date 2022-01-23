Shelby Budde, Heath Hostetler

Budde-Hostetler

Dennis and Kay Budde of Cairo are proud to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Shelby Budde to Heath Hostetler, son of Eric and Kim Hostetler, also of Cairo.

Shelby and Heath are both graduates of Centura High School. Shelby is currently attending The University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Nursing and will graduate in May of 2023 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

Heath received a degree in Ag Business from Central Community College-Grand Island and is currently farming and coaching at Centura Public Schools.

A Jan. 29, 2022, wedding is planned at Sonlight Church in Cairo.