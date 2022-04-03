Stacie Lothrop, Zach Backus

Lothrop-Backus

Keith and Jill Lothrop of Grand Island are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Stacie Lothrop, to Zach Backus, son of Kirk and Robin Backus, also of Grand Island.

Stacie Lothrop and Zach Backus will be united in marriage April 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Stacie graduated from Northwest High School in 2010. Stacie is a certified Daycare Provider.

Zach graduated from Northwest High School in 2007. Zach is a mechanic at Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co.