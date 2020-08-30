For nearly 25 years you’ve seen his photos in The Independent
Come say, ‘Hi and Goodbye,’ — Barrett Stinson is retiring
Join us at a reception for Independent photographer Barrett Stinson:
When: 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020
Where: Eakes Office Solutions, 617 W. Third St., Grand Island
NOTE: Please use the doors on the east side of the Eakes building for the reception and follow COVID guidelines for the safety of all - feel free to wear a mask.
