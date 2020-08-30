 Skip to main content
Barrett Stinson
Barrett Stinson

Barrett Stinson
Jimmy Rash

For nearly 25 years you’ve seen his photos in The Independent

Come say, ‘Hi and Goodbye,’ — Barrett Stinson is retiring

Join us at a reception for Independent photographer Barrett Stinson:

When: 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Where: Eakes Office Solutions, 617 W. Third St., Grand Island

NOTE: Please use the doors on the east side of the Eakes building for the reception and follow COVID guidelines for the safety of all - feel free to wear a mask.

