IT’S OFFICIAL

HE’S “BRUSHING” OFF WORK AND

“ROLLING” HOME TO RETIREMENT

Help us celebrate with a card shower.

Please send cards to:

Bill Scott

904 W. Louise St.

Grand Island, NE 68801

Retirement party to be scheduled at a later date

