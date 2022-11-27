Jerry Janulewicz Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Retirement ReceptionYou’re invited to aRetirement ReceptionforCity AdministratorJerry JanulewiczFriday, Dec. 2, 20222 to 4 p.m.Council ChambersGrand Island City Hall100 E. First St. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story