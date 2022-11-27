 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Janulewicz

Retirement Reception

You’re invited to a

Retirement Reception

for

City Administrator

Jerry Janulewicz

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

2 to 4 p.m.

Council Chambers

Grand Island City Hall

100 E. First St.

