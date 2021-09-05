LINDA ADLER

Retirement Congratulations!

Linda Adler began her career with Fonner Park 22 years ago as an administrative assistant in the general office. After surviving her first live race meet, Linda was named as Fonner’s “Special Groups Coordinator,” welcoming groups of people from all over Nebraska and surrounding states who wanted to experience Fonner Park in person.

Linda has grown the position and has met so many wonderful and interesting people over the years. She has even pondered writing a book of her experiences at Fonner Park!

Linda is married to husband, Doug. She has two sons, Justin (Valerie) Pfenning of Grand Island, with grandchildren Hudson and Lennon, and Joshua (Micki Krimmel) of California. She also has two stepdaughters, Kris (Bubba) Brammer and Jill (Caleb) McCaffer, with stepgrandchildren, Madisyn and Nate.

Growth in any direction requires grit and willingness to change course. Linda is looking forward to the next chapter in her life. She plans on continuing to sing because she always carries a song in her heart.

To send best wishes and congratulations, mail to:

Fonner Park, c/o Linda Adler, P.O. Box 490, Grand Island, NE 68802