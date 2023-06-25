Marv Kohler is Retiring from Selling Fireworks

After 62 years, Marv is retiring from selling fireworks. He began the business in 1961 by selling fireworks out of his grandpa’s 1941 Ford pickup. By 2009 Marv was running 24 retail locations throughout the state. Tom and Tami Towne will take over the total business operation.

Marv and Margie want to thank their loyal customers. We also want to thank our workers for their loyalty and hard work. Tom and Tami will continue to provide the quality fireworks that Marv has provided over the years.

WEAR THOSE MARV’S FIREWORKS T-SHIRTS PROUDLY!

Marv is currently battling the disease of multiple myeloma cancer and would appreciate your prayers.

Cards may be sent to Marv Kohler at:

1739 Ingalls St., Grand Island, NE 68803