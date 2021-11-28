 Skip to main content
Myra Versaw
Myra Versaw

Myra Versaw

Myra Versaw

Happy Retirement

Myra Versaw is retiring after 42 years as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

To celebrate her retirement, join her:

Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Grand Generation Center

304 E. Third

Cards may be sent to:

4319 W. Capital Ave.

Grand Island, NE 68803

