Congratulations, Terry AveryOn March 6, please join us in congratulating Terry Avery on her retirement after 45 years of nursing at Grand Island's St. Francis hospital.Cards can be sent to:c/o Nathan Avery, P.O. Box 232, Kearney, NE 68848