 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terry Avery
0 comments

Terry Avery

  • 0
Terry Avery

Congratulations, Terry Avery

On March 6, please join us in congratulating Terry Avery on her retirement after 45 years of nursing at Grand Island’s St. Francis hospital.

Cards can be sent to:

c/o Nathan Avery, P.O. Box 232, Kearney, NE 68848

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts