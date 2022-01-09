 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethany Collins
Bethany Collins

Bethany Collins

Congratulations

Bethany Collins!

Graduating Summa Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Pre-Med

and on to UNMC to pursue her dream of

becoming a Physician Assistant

Mom, Stacie

and siblings, Broc and Marissa

uncle/godfather Colby

and cousins, Callie and Tyler

grandparents, Tom and Sonya Collins

