Bethany Collins Jan 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CongratulationsBethany Collins!Graduating Summa Cum LaudeUniversity of Nebraska at OmahaPre-Medand on to UNMC to pursue her dream ofbecoming a Physician AssistantMom, Stacieand siblings, Broc and Marissauncle/godfather Colby and cousins, Callie and Tylergrandparents, Tom and Sonya Collins 0 comments Tags Callie Tyler Marissa Stacie Medicine University Tom Colby Sonya Collins Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Salute Stu Kucera Jan 2, 2022 Stu Kucera Salute Betty Jean Campion 4 hrs ago In Loving Memory of Salute Tyler Johnson Dec 12, 2021 Tyler Johnson Salute Joyce Dec 19, 2021 Joyce