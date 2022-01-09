Betty Jean Campion

The first time Betty and Bob met was at a roller skating rink in Grand Island in 1943. They were introduced by Betty’s friend Ruth. The next day Bob was at Betty’s front door to see her. It was “love at first sight.”

During World War II, Bob joined the Navy. He was on the USS Astoria. When he went to serve his country, he had to leave the love of his live, Betty. They were engaged before he left for the Navy. Just after Bob left for the Navy, Betty’s appendix burst. She was in the hospital and was very sick for a long time. Betty continued to wait anxiously for her “Love,” Bob. She could not wait to read the letters he sent her. She hoped he would come home soon. Then Bob wrote her asking if she would meet him in Prosser, Wash., to be married. Betty traveled with Bob’s parents, Jesse and Florence Campion. Betty’s parents, Fred Jr. and Agnes Sundermeier, gave her their blessing.