In Loving Memory of
Betty Jean Campion
She passed away June 6, 2021
Betty Jean Campion is the daughter of Fred Jr. and Agnes Sundermeier. Betty was born July 22, 1928, in Giltner. Betty’s family moved to Grand Island. It was her hometown, she said, she loved Grand Island.
Betty married Robert E. Campion. Robert is the son of Jesse and Florence Campion.
The first time Betty and Bob met was at a roller skating rink in Grand Island in 1943. They were introduced by Betty’s friend Ruth. The next day Bob was at Betty’s front door to see her. It was “love at first sight.”
Robert has been waiting in heaven for Betty for 15 long years. He passed away in 2006.
Robert worked for the Union Pacific Railroad since 1944. Robert and Betty moved from Grand Island to Washington and to Oregon for the UPRR.
During World War II, Bob joined the Navy. He was on the USS Astoria. When he went to serve his country, he had to leave the love of his live, Betty. They were engaged before he left for the Navy. Just after Bob left for the Navy, Betty’s appendix burst. She was in the hospital and was very sick for a long time. Betty continued to wait anxiously for her “Love,” Bob. She could not wait to read the letters he sent her. She hoped he would come home soon. Then Bob wrote her asking if she would meet him in Prosser, Wash., to be married. Betty traveled with Bob’s parents, Jesse and Florence Campion. Betty’s parents, Fred Jr. and Agnes Sundermeier, gave her their blessing.
They were married Aug. 7, 1946. That’s when they began their wonderful life together.
Bob continued to work for the UPRR when he came home from the Navy. He retired from the UPRR after 44 years. Betty worked at the elementary school that her daughters, Pam and Dawn, went to. Betty also worked in retail sales and management.
During their life-long journey, they had two daughters, Pam, born in 1954, and Dawn, born in 1958.
Pam married Ivan and they have four children and 11 grandchildren.
Dawn married Jim and they had twin boys. They have four grandchildren.
Betty has a wonderful brother, Jerry, who she always said is the best brother ever. Jerry and his wife, Nancy, live in Grand Island. Jerry was in the Navy too.
Betty has a younger sister, Sharon. She said she is like a daughter, wonderful sister and friend. Sharon and her husband, Bob, live in Colorado.
Robert Campion has a loving brother, Don. Don and his wife, Doris, lived in Washington; they sadly have both passed away. Don and Doris were both in the Air Force.
Robert also has a baby brother, Dale, who was married to Janice, who sadly passed away. Dale lives in Virginia. Dale was also in the Navy.