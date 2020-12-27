 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brittney Bills
0 comments

Brittney Bills

  • 0
Brittney Bills

Brittney Bills

Receives Doctorate Degree

Brittney Bills, Ed.D. graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha on Friday, Dec. 18, with her doctorate degree in Educational Administration. Her dissertation research, “Teacher Knowledge, Beliefs and Instructional Practices in Early Literacy: A Comparison Study,” was advised by Dr. Elliott Ostler.

Brittney is a former graduate of Giltner Public Schools. Prior to graduating from UNO, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hastings College and Education Specialist degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Brittney’s accomplishment is shared by her family and friends including her mother, Julie (Aalborg) Johnson; her

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts