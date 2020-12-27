Brittney Bills

Receives Doctorate Degree

Brittney Bills, Ed.D. graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha on Friday, Dec. 18, with her doctorate degree in Educational Administration. Her dissertation research, “Teacher Knowledge, Beliefs and Instructional Practices in Early Literacy: A Comparison Study,” was advised by Dr. Elliott Ostler.

Brittney is a former graduate of Giltner Public Schools. Prior to graduating from UNO, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hastings College and Education Specialist degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Brittney’s accomplishment is shared by her family and friends including her mother, Julie (Aalborg) Johnson; her