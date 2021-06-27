 Skip to main content
David Reynolds
David Reynolds

David Reynolds

Congratulations, David!

David Reynolds, a 2017 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, graduated this May from Iowa State University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, with Magna Cum Laude and honors.

During David’s undergraduate studies, he undertook a biomedical engineering research internship with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic; research and study abroad in Sydney, Australia; and a bioengineering research internship with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

He will continue his next adventure as a Ph.D. bioengineering student at UPenn in Philadelphia this fall.

