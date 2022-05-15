Congratulations

DeAnna Gillan Way!

Nebraska DAR selects Outstanding Chapter Regent

DeAnna Gillan Way, regent for the Betsey Hager Chapter, DAR of Grand Island, was named Outstanding Chapter Regent for 2021 when Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Nebraska State Conference from March 10-12 in Kearney.

This honor is bestowed upon a regent who has done an extraordinary job throughout the previous year in promoting education, historic preservation and patriotism. These goals are achieved through the many projects that the Betsey Hager Chapter participates in every year.

DeAnna was born in California but grew up in the Central City area. She graduated from Central City High School in 1976, attended Kearney State College and was accepted into the first class, Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, graduating in May of 1980. In June of 1980 she and an MD served the civil defense first aid shelter in the middle of the K-Mart parking lot on South Locust after the massive tornado that hit Grand Island. Her decision to become a nurse was due in part to the influence of her biology teacher Mrs. Williams. DeAnna was a Registered Nurse for 35 years before retiring from her career.

DeAnna moved to California in 1982 working for Kaiser Permanete Health Care Group, meeting her husband and married in 1987, thereafter moving to Oregon in 1990. She lost her husband in 2015, moving back to Central City in 2017 to be near her mother and brother who remain in the area.

When asked who has been the biggest influence in her life, she said, "Jesus. He has brought me through many events in my life that without him, I don’t know what I would have done."

“I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me.” Philippians 4:13

I asked if there would be anyone in her life that she would like to interview, who would it be? She said it would be her maternal Great-great-grandpa, George Sporer. He was a first generation American. His father immigrated from Germany in the 1850s and was a Nebraska homesteader. He made enough money that he was able to buy a farmstead with acreage for all five of his children. No one knew how he came by that much money.

Besides genealogy, DeAnna enjoys all kinds of craft projects, reading and being active in DAR. She is a member of the National Society Descendants of American Farmers and an alumni of the University of Nebraska.

DeAnna joined DAR in Oregon in 2010 as a member of the Sussanah Lee Barlow Chapter in Oregon City. Her original patriot was William Cook, and since then has determined eight additional patriots, with one supplemental submitted for John Murphy, LT., NC, who was a Baptist minister after the Revolutionary War and was one of the first ministers in the 1790s to oppose slavery. DeAnna has served the chapter as registrar and now regent.

When asked, “What does being a DAR member mean to you?" she said, "A group of like-minded women, providing voluntary service to our community. Especially supporting our military.”

I asked DeAnna how she felt when the announcement came that she was selected as Outstanding Chapter Regent of the Year? She said it was such a surprise and an honor to be nominated by her chapter, first of all, but then being selected by a panel of her DAR peers.

There are 27 DAR chapters in the state of Nebraska that continue to do outstanding projects in their communities as well. It is not just me, she said, it takes a team to do all the activities that makes our chapter shine!

Deanna will complete her two-year term in June but intends to be an active DAR member for the Betsey Hager Chapter and the Nebraska State DAR.

Article composed and submitted by Donna Andresen

Betsey Hager Chapter, DAR member