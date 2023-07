Earl Eugene Luft

Nov. 5, 1970 to June 23, 1991

Taken Too Soon — 32 YEARS

The moment that you left US

our hearts split in two,

one side filled with memories

the other side died with YOU.

Remembering YOU is easy,

WE do it every day

but missing YOU is a heartache

that never goes away.

Sadly missed by MOM!

Love and memories are forever,

Family and Friends