Merry Christmas to our Ewoldt Angels in Heaven

Christmas Without You

Christmas brings us peace and joy, but it brings us sadness too,

and just like many others will, I’ll spend it without you.

I miss you more at Christmas than any other time of year.

My greatest Christmas gift by far would be just to have you here.

But I know you’re within a world of light where you softly lie asleep,

and within my heart will always stay, Christmas memories that I’ll keep.