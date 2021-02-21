In Memory of Gabby Ayala

Aug. 1, 1990 - Feb. 22, 2012

It has been nine years since you left us.

My parents talk about you often. They talk about you so much, I feel like I know you well. My dad tells me how much you adored me and called me Baby P. My mom tells me that I am athletic like you.

I have a book with all sorts of pictures of you and sleep with the blanket you gave me. I see you all the time floating in the sky watching over me. Each night I pray that you watch over us and keep us safe. We miss you so much.

I love you to the moon and back, Auntie G.

Love, Baby P — Penelope

Loving daughter of Efrain and Yuli, sister of Efrain Jr. and Bianca