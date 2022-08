CORRECTION

GISH Class of ‘71

Classmate Search

Grand Island Senior High School’s Class of 1971 is planning a reunion for Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2.

Join us for a great weekend of getting reacquainted with classmates, food, fun and making new memories.

In preparation for the event, we are trying to locate as many classmates as possible.

If you have information, please contact Linda (Nelson) Lenz at the corrected number 308-384-4808.