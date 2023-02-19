In Loving Memory of Henry L. Thompson

9-18-1957 to 2-23-2021

Dear Dad Your Loss Has Been So Hard To Bear

Dear Dad, as my tears fall I think back to times long gone when you would be the strength that my life was built upon.

I remember all the happiness you brought throughout the years and, although they are the sweetest memories, I cannot stop my tears.

You were always my protector — my advisor and my guide — and life could never be the same without you to walk beside.

So, Dad, as I pay this visit to your resting place today, I’d like to thank you for the caring that I never could repay.

Love always and forever

Your daughter Heather and family