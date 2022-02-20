 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry L. Thompson
Henry L. Thompson

In loving memory of Henry L. Thompson

Sept. 18, 1957 to Feb. 23, 2021

The moment that you left me, my heart split in two.

One side filled with memories, the other side died with you.

I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.

REMEMBERING you is easy, I do it every day

but missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain.

You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.

Love you and miss you always and forever.

Love, Heather, Tris, Olivia, Betty and family

