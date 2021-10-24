Hilary Catron

Named Young Alumnus of the Year

at Chadron State College

Hilary Catron is a 1995 graduate of Northwest High School and a 1999 graduate of Chadron State College as an Outstanding General Biology graduate. She is currently supervisor in the Nebraska Medicine, Department of Clinical Nutrition.

Hilary went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to earn a Master of Science degree in Nutrition in 2003. She has served as an Extension Specialist for the Nutrition Education Program and worked as a teaching and research graduate assistant at UNL from 2006 to 2009 and completed a Dietetic internship from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 2009. From 2009 to 2010 she participated in the Leadership Education Neurodevelopmental and Related Disorders program and worked as a Medical Nutrition Therapist at Nebraska Medicine.