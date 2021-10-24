Hilary Catron
Named Young Alumnus of the Year
at Chadron State College
Hilary Catron is a 1995 graduate of Northwest High School and a 1999 graduate of Chadron State College as an Outstanding General Biology graduate. She is currently supervisor in the Nebraska Medicine, Department of Clinical Nutrition.
Hilary went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to earn a Master of Science degree in Nutrition in 2003. She has served as an Extension Specialist for the Nutrition Education Program and worked as a teaching and research graduate assistant at UNL from 2006 to 2009 and completed a Dietetic internship from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 2009. From 2009 to 2010 she participated in the Leadership Education Neurodevelopmental and Related Disorders program and worked as a Medical Nutrition Therapist at Nebraska Medicine.
Currently, Hilary serves a dual role at Nebraska Medicine/UNMC as supervisor for the Clinical Nutrition Department and as a Registered Dietitian/Medical Nutrition Therapist for the Adult Intestinal Rehabilitation Program. She is also on the Zealand Pharmaceutical Short Bowel Syndrome International Expert Committee and has contributed to publications and presentations on the management of Short Bowel Syndrome. In 2012, she received the University of Nebraska, Department of Family Medicine’s, Teacher of the Year award.
In addition, Hilary volunteers with the Nebraska Sports Council as a Sports Director for the Cornhusker State Games Taekwondo competition and has the rank of Sixth Degree Black Belt through the UTA. She and her brother Mike own and operate the Chung Do Kwan Taekwondo school in Lincoln.
Hilary is the daughter of Richard and LaVonne Catron of Grand Island.